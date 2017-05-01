Beware Regulators With Sharp Teeth: Insurance for Fines and Penalties
In the not-so-distant past, offshore financial centres were perceived as having a very light touch when it came to taking enforcement action against regulated entities and individuals. 'Deliberately toothless' was how one well-known commentator described offshore regulatory enforcement activity as recently as 2013, the implication being that OFCs avoided tough regulatory action for fear that it could drive business to competitor OFCs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC