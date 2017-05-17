Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has named Claudio Prattico managing director, Latin America and Caribbean, the company recently announced. Prattico, a 15-year veteran of the financial services and real estate industries, will be responsible for overseeing the company's expansion and affiliate support efforts in the two regions, specifically targeting the Bahamas, Barbados, Bogota, Buenos Aires, the Cayman Islands, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and St. Barts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.