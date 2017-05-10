Aqua Comms appoints Chief Networks Officer and CFO

Aqua Comms DAC, operator of Ireland's first dedicated subsea optical network that interconnects New York, Dublin and London, has announced the appointment of two new members to its leadership team, namely Andy Hudson as Chief Networks Officer and Kevin Foley as Chief Financial Officer. Aqua Comms' new Chief Networks Officer, Andy Hudson, is a telecoms industry veteran with extensive experience in managing mobile, fixed and subsea operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Converge! Network Digest.