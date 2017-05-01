Antigua worried at new plans to fund Mexico/US wall

A senior Antigua government minister says Caribbean Community countries will along with countries in Latin America speak with one voice opposing plans by the United States to target their nationals residing in the North American country to help President Donald Trump build his much touted multi-billion dollar US-Mexico border wall.US legislators are seeking to impose a two per cent tax on all remittances sent by nationals of Belize, the Cayman Islands, Haiti, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, Jamaica, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Martinique, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana and Suriname to friends and relatives.

