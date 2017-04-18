UK chaplain to The Queen urges Anglic...

UK chaplain to The Queen urges Anglican church to strengthen mission

Jamaica Observer

The 147th Synod of the Anglican Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands was last week reminded that it was called to "walk in the way of Christ, show love and serve". The charge was delivered on the third day of the synod by Rev Rose Hudson-Wilkin from the Diocese of London.

Chicago, IL

