Trouble brewing in Bowden Hill

10 hrs ago

TROUBLE is brewing between the Bowden Hill community in west rural St Andrew and the Anglican Church over plans for the church to nominate a new board chairman for Bowden Hill Primary and Infant School. The Bowden Hill Community Benevolent Society is concerned that the Anglican Church is pushing to reassert its right to intervene in the school's affairs after what it alleged have been 10 years of "painful" abandonment by the church and has petitioned the education ministry to intervene.

Chicago, IL

