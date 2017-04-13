Too early to assess MoneyGram takeover, say local agents
Jamaica's principal agents for MoneyGram International have indicated that it is too early to comment on the likely local impact of the proposed acquisition of the money-transfer outfit, which now has two rival bidders vying to take it over. Ant International, which is partly owned by the Chinese government, was the first to go after the company, but more recently another firm has joined the fray with a bigger bid.
