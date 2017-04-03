Sydney property bubble to be sent to Cayman Islands

"The NSW land titles registry's $190 million-a-year revenue stream could soon start flowing towards the Cayman Islands," the Sydney Morning Herald reported on April 3. A Fairfax Media investigation found that "behind the newly created companies that may house Land and Property Information are an array of foreign players, a mysterious trustee, and business links to tax havens such as Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and the Isle of Man." The state government is set to announce the successful consortium that will operate Land and Property Information - the currently publicly-owned Land Titles Office, which provides essential titling and registry services for NSW property-owners - for the next 35 years.

