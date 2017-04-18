Suffolk brewery St Peter's toasts new deals in Norway and in Cayman ...
A Suffolk brewery says it sees no evidence of export sales drying up following the Brexit vote, after securing new deals in Norway and in the Cayman Islands. St Peter's Brewery, near Bungay, has continued to secure business-boosting export deals across Europe, and export sales now account for about 50% of its overall sales.
