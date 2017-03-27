SpaceX Signs Launch Deal with Global-IP

Hawthorne-based SPaceX has signed up yet another customer for its rocket launch business, Cayman Islands-based Global-IP Cayman. Global-IP Cayman, which is working on providing satellite Internet to Sub-Saharan Africa, said it has signed a launch services deal with SpaceX for its first satellite.

