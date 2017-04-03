SEEK International, Hillhouse and Fou...

SEEK International, Hillhouse and FountainVest to acquire Zhaopin in take-private deal

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: PE Hub

A consortium led by SEEK International Investments Pty Ltd , together with Hillhouse Capital Management and FountainVest Partners , has agreed to acquire Chinese jobs site Zhaopin in a take-private deal. According to terms of the transaction, the buyers will acquire all shares of Zhaopin for $9.10 per ordinary share or $18.20 per American Depositary Share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,099,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC