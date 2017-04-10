Secrets to flying Southwest?

Secrets to flying Southwest?

Monday Apr 10

Did you know you can earn points that will get you free flights without ever stepping foot on a plane? Many airlines have teamed with major credit card companies to offer bonus miles at sign up or you can earn miles while shopping But if you're partial to Southwest, you can do more than just shop to earn their Rapid Rewards points. Once earned, those points are valid to travel anywhere the airline flies-- not just in the U.S. but to international destinations like Cuba, Costa Rica, and in June, the Cayman Islands Here are six simple ways to build your Southwest Rapid Rewards account so you can fly free, as my family did for an entire year .

Chicago, IL

