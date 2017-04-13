Saudi Arabia chooses hybrid structure...

Saudi Arabia chooses hybrid structure for debut dlr sukuk - prospectus

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Reuters

Saudi Arabia has chosen a hybrid structure for its debut international sukuk, the prospectus for the offer showed, a format widely used in the Saudi local debt market, but not the most popular for sovereign issues. An amount equal to 51 percent of the bond proceeds will be used in a mudaraba agreement, a form of Islamic investment management partnership, while the remaining 49 percent of the proceeds will be used under a murabaha facility by the trustee, a Cayman Islands-incorporated company called KSA Sukuk Limited, to purchase sharia-compliant commodities, the prospectus says.

