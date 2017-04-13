People's News -Issue No. 165 - 8th Ap...

People's News -Issue No. 165 - 8th April 2017 - How Banks are Avoiding Tax

Yet another issue of the bi-monthly People's News has been published just last week and it carries an important story reproduced here on how the banks are avoiding paying tax, some at low rates comparable to the Apple deal at 2%. There are other important articles carried too including a look inside NATO and how it's creeping influence over the EU is growing.

Chicago, IL

