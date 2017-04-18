Ocean Rig UDW Inc. Announces Extensio...

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. Announces Extension of DRH Early Consent Deadline

The DRH early consent fee deadline has been extended from April 21, 2017 to 5:00 pm on April 25, 2017. As previously announced, the Company has engaged Fearnley Securities AS to solicit support for the scheme of arrangement contemplated by DRH.

Chicago, IL

