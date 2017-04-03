Ocean Rig Announces Over 75% Support ...

Ocean Rig Announces Over 75% Support for Restructuring Agreement From ...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

As previously announced, the financial restructuring will be implemented by four separate but interconnected schemes of arrangement under Cayman Islands law . All but the DRH Scheme are inter-conditional, which means that court sanction of the DRH Scheme is not required for the other Schemes to become effective.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,231 • Total comments across all topics: 280,085,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC