Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.558 Million Stake in Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd
Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,238 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,603 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC