Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.558 Million Stake in Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,238 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,603 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

