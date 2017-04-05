IMF study on Caribbean: VAT can yield...

IMF study on Caribbean: VAT can yield more revenue

The IMF has released a Working Paper that reviewed the tax administration reforms that have been undertaken by 20 Caribbean countries with the support of the Fiscal Affairs Department of the Washington-based financial institution and the Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Center since its inception in 2001. The Paper titled "Tax Administration Reforms in the Caribbean: Challenges, Achievements, and Next Steps" notes that over the past decade, Caribbean governments have introduced the VAT to modernise their tax system, rapidly mobilise revenue and reduce budget deficits.

