Holness charged to lead Ja - to global ganja prosperity - ......

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is being challenged to lead Jamaica forward to global prosperity, by way of a well-pronounced ganja industry, and to prevent the nation from soon having to import the herb. Basil Hylton, president of the Kingston and St Andrew Ganja Growers and Producers Association, made his appeal to the prime minister during last week's relaunch and rebranding of the Future Ganja Growers and Producers Association into the Ganja Growers and Producers Association at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston.

Chicago, IL

