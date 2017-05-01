Federal Court bans investment fund ma...

Federal Court bans investment fund managers for 10 years

Two Gold Coast men involved in a funds management business linked to Malaysia's 1MDB scandal are to be banned from corporate life for a decade over their mismanagement of Australian investors' money. Federal Court judge Jonathan Beach yesterday said he would make orders banning Paul Rowles and Clayton Dempsey from running companies or offering financial services when he hands down a full judgment at a later date.

Chicago, IL

