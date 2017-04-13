Dancehall - Civilisation or Barbarism, and a word from the church

A public forum was convened in response to an article written by Aza Kanika Auset, published in The Gleaner on Wednesday, March 17. The title was 'Dancehall - Civilisation or Barbarism', and it carried on to become the theme of a discussion hosted by the Youth Ministry Division of the Diocese of Jamaica and The Cayman Islands Anglican Church. In her article, Auset opined that the degradation of society, particularly in relation to the low self-perception and esteem of black people in Jamaica, is perpetuated by dancehall music.

