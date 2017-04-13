Classixx Put a Live Twist on Night Dr...

Classixx Put a Live Twist on Night Drive's 'Rise and Fall' for Maximum Groove: Exclusive

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Billboard

It's never fun to watch a relationship fizzle out, and it's even less enjoyable to be in the middle of that disaster, but the drama can lend itself to some pretty funky rhythms. Night Drive's "Rise and Fall" is a testament to that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,066 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC