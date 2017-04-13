Children denounce abuse rally

Children denounce abuse rally

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: The Gleaner

Hundreds of children and adults alike from the Southern Regional Mission Council of the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands gathered at the Ridgemount United Church in Mandeville on Sunday for the Children's Synodical Rally geared towards safeguarding the future of tomorrow. Themed 'Am I Safe with You?', children and adults from the United Churches in Manchester, St Elizabeth, St Ann, Trelawny, and Clarendon marched through sections of the town shouting, 'Say No to Abuse'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC