Children denounce abuse rally
Hundreds of children and adults alike from the Southern Regional Mission Council of the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands gathered at the Ridgemount United Church in Mandeville on Sunday for the Children's Synodical Rally geared towards safeguarding the future of tomorrow. Themed 'Am I Safe with You?', children and adults from the United Churches in Manchester, St Elizabeth, St Ann, Trelawny, and Clarendon marched through sections of the town shouting, 'Say No to Abuse'.
