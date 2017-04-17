Cayman Islands Issues 39 Insurer Lice...

Cayman Islands Issues 39 Insurer Licenses in 2016

Monday Apr 17

The Cayman Islands Insurance Industry saw a "buoyant" start to 2017, with eight new insurer licenses issued in the first quarter, which followed a strong year in 2016 when 39 insurer licenses were issued, said the Insurance Managers Association of Cayman . Total premiums written for the sector stand at US$14.6 billion per annum, with total assets held of US$60 billion, said Linda Haddleton, chair of IMAC, in a statement.

Chicago, IL

