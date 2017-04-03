Cayman Islanders launch hunt for ancestors in Cornwall
A man named either Bodden or Bawden, from the West Country, became the first recorded settler of the islands in 1658 with grandson Isaac Bodden being dubbed the first inhabitant in 1700. Bodden found his way to the islands having sailed from Portsmouth in 1654 as part of a 3,000 strong force that invaded Jamaica during the Anglo-Spanish war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC