Cayman Islanders launch hunt for ancestors in Cornwall

11 hrs ago

A man named either Bodden or Bawden, from the West Country, became the first recorded settler of the islands in 1658 with grandson Isaac Bodden being dubbed the first inhabitant in 1700. Bodden found his way to the islands having sailed from Portsmouth in 1654 as part of a 3,000 strong force that invaded Jamaica during the Anglo-Spanish war.

Chicago, IL

