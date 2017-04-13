Cayman B733 near Grand Cayman on Apr ...

Cayman B733 near Grand Cayman on Apr 13th 2017, electrical odour in cabin

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: AVHerald

A Cayman Airways Boeing 737-300, registration VP-CKZ performing flight KX-793 from New York JFK,NY to Grand Cayman , was nearing Grand Cayman when an electrical odour was noticed in the cabin prompting the crew to declare emergency and accelerate descent and approach to Grand Cayman Airport, where the aircraft landed safely. The airline reported a fluorescent light in a lavatory was identified as source of the odour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,643 • Total comments across all topics: 280,313,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC