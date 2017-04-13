Cayman B733 near Grand Cayman on Apr 13th 2017, electrical odour in cabin

A Cayman Airways Boeing 737-300, registration VP-CKZ performing flight KX-793 from New York JFK,NY to Grand Cayman , was nearing Grand Cayman when an electrical odour was noticed in the cabin prompting the crew to declare emergency and accelerate descent and approach to Grand Cayman Airport, where the aircraft landed safely. The airline reported a fluorescent light in a lavatory was identified as source of the odour.

