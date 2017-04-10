Bidders for NSW's land titles registr...

Bidders for NSW's land titles registry linked to tax havens, ASIC documents reveal

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: The Daily Millbury

The NSW land titles registry's $190 million-a-year revenue stream could soon start flowing towards the Cayman Islands, documents reveal. Why the Land Titles Registry matters The Baird government is close to selling off NSW's "world-class" land titles registry - here's why that's a big deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,199,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC