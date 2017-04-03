US has not asked Cyprus' help in Manafort investigation

Neither the United States nor any other country has requested judicial assistance from Cyprus in connection with on-going investigations into Paul Manafort and or his associates. "The Ministry of Justice and Public Order, as the competent authority, states that no request has been submitted by the US authorities or from anywhere else for judicial assistance in connection with the case under investigation against Mr. Manafort and or his associates," announced the Justice ministry on Friday.

