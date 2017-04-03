US has not asked Cyprus' help in Manafort investigation
Neither the United States nor any other country has requested judicial assistance from Cyprus in connection with on-going investigations into Paul Manafort and or his associates. "The Ministry of Justice and Public Order, as the competent authority, states that no request has been submitted by the US authorities or from anywhere else for judicial assistance in connection with the case under investigation against Mr. Manafort and or his associates," announced the Justice ministry on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC