Tingyi profit slumps to 10-year low as consumers choose healthier snacks

Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi Holding Corp said on Monday said annual profit plunged 31 percent, hit by higher raw materials costs and a consumer shift towards shift towards healthier foods and drinks. Tingyi said net profit came in at $176.9 million in the January-December period, its lowest yearly profit since 2006.

