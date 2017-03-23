The Cayman Islands: A Very Convenient Truth in Financial Oversight

The Caribbean nation has tightened regulation and now suffers from an undeserevd bum wrap, write attorneys Mary Barzee Flores and Read McCaffrey. Mary Barzee-Flores is a partner at Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson in Miami specializing in commercial litigation and is a former Miami-Dade circuit judge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Business Review.