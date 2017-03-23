Swiss court rejects whistleblower suit against Julius Baer

Switzerland 's top court has dismissed a whistleblower's lawsuit against private bank Julius Baer and employees, in which the whistleblower claimed damages to his reputation and finances, the latest twist in a decade-long saga. Rudolf Elmer had claimed that Julius Baer and three current and former bank employees, who testified that he violated bank secrecy laws by handing over data about offshore clients to WikiLeaks , had misled prosecutors over his employment status.

