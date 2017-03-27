Strong evidence that Ireland facilita...

Strong evidence that Ireland facilitates significant tax avoidance

Tuesday Mar 28

A new report published yesterday by Oxfam and the Fair Finance Guide International has found that there is strong evidence that Ireland is facilitating significant corporate tax avoidance by top European banks. The report, ' Opening the Vaults ,' studied Europe's 20 biggest banks .

Chicago, IL

