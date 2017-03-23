SKN: All Corned Beef From Brazil To Be Removed From Shelves

St. Kitts and Nevis ; The import ban on meat and meat products originating in Brazil and an official declaration to remove all brands of tinned corned beef from that country from shelves in St. Kitts and Nevis is coming, a source has assured. WINN FM understands that a recent meeting between Health, Agriculture, the Chief Medical Officer, and other officials resulted in a decision that a ban on Brazilian mean products should be imposed, the same as in other Caribbean and international countries, as local officials have lost confidence in Brazil's meat processing certification.

