SKN: All Corned Beef From Brazil To B...

SKN: All Corned Beef From Brazil To Be Removed From Shelves

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

St. Kitts and Nevis ; The import ban on meat and meat products originating in Brazil and an official declaration to remove all brands of tinned corned beef from that country from shelves in St. Kitts and Nevis is coming, a source has assured. WINN FM understands that a recent meeting between Health, Agriculture, the Chief Medical Officer, and other officials resulted in a decision that a ban on Brazilian mean products should be imposed, the same as in other Caribbean and international countries, as local officials have lost confidence in Brazil's meat processing certification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,538 • Total comments across all topics: 279,800,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC