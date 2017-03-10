See the Moment a Diver Pulls Massive ...

See the Moment a Diver Pulls Massive Knife From Shark's Head

No one knew exactly how the knife was thrust onto the animal, but instructor Brett Johnson came across the shark while he was scuba diving with some tourists. He swam calmly down to the shark and pulled the large knife from the top of its head.

Chicago, IL

