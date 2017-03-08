KPREIT stock price 'hobbled by hoarde...

KPREIT stock price 'hobbled by hoarders' - Mulls stock split to drive trades

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: The Gleaner

Real estate investment company Kingston Properties Limited is to take a decision on a stock split at its next board meeting, meant to drive trading in the stock that is mostly, and tightly, held by institutional investors. KPREIT chairman Garfield Sinclair said at an investors' briefing Friday that the fact that investors are more inclined to hold on to the stock means price appreciation is hampered.

Chicago, IL

