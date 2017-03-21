King Pepper re-enters Canadian market
In this 2016 photo, Managing Director of King Pepper, Christine Wong, is pictured with a display of her company's products at the Jambana One World Festival in Toronto, Canada. King Pepper Products Limited, manufacturers of the Eaton's line of seasoning, has re-entered the Canadian market through exports and is hoping to push sales of the product there as well as increase its regional footprint.
