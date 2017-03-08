King Pepper eyes summer sales in Canada
Christine Wong, managing director of King Pepper Products Ltd, maker of condiments and seasonings in Hague, Trelawny, has announced that this summer the company is expecting to see improved results from the new Canadian distribution of its Eaton's line of products. The company is entering Canada for the second time, the previous arrangement having died with the closure of a small distributor.
