How Kreab Gavin Anderson got away with not paying its workers super

The once high-profile PR agency whose management played a part in former prime minister Kevin Rudd's high-profile "Kevin07" federal election campaign, failed to pay its staff superannuation, a federal inquiry has been told. The Cayman Islands registered firm Kreab Gavin Anderson went into voluntary administration on December 23, owing several former staff about $1.8 million wages, super and leave entitlements.

