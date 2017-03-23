How Kreab Gavin Anderson got away with not paying its workers super
The once high-profile PR agency whose management played a part in former prime minister Kevin Rudd's high-profile "Kevin07" federal election campaign, failed to pay its staff superannuation, a federal inquiry has been told. The Cayman Islands registered firm Kreab Gavin Anderson went into voluntary administration on December 23, owing several former staff about $1.8 million wages, super and leave entitlements.
