Helicopter Strikes Kite String In Cayman Islands

A police helicopter flying at an altitude of about 400 feet came in contact with a kite string earlier this month, but fortunately, the only thing lost was the kite. In a statement issued last Monday, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said that the aircraft was flying in the West Bay area when the line of the kite, described as a fishing line with a swivel attached, became entangled with the main rotor head of the aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aero-News Network.