German MEP orders Britain to cut offCommonwealth states in latest Brexit demand
A GERMAN MEP is calling on Britain to rescind its relationship with a plethora of Commonwealth states as negotiations continue with Brexit. The MEP is demanding the UK Government cancel all existing tax haven policies, meaning it would have to cut its relationships with key partners in the Commonwealth in an early Brexit demand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC