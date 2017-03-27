German MEP orders Britain to cut offC...

German MEP orders Britain to cut offCommonwealth states in latest Brexit demand

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Lucianne.com

A GERMAN MEP is calling on Britain to rescind its relationship with a plethora of Commonwealth states as negotiations continue with Brexit. The MEP is demanding the UK Government cancel all existing tax haven policies, meaning it would have to cut its relationships with key partners in the Commonwealth in an early Brexit demand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,887 • Total comments across all topics: 279,968,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC