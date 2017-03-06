Foundation Companies in the Cayman Is...

Foundation Companies in the Cayman Islands

The Foundation Companies Bill, 2016 seeks to introduce a new type of corporate vehicle in the Cayman Islands, the Foundation Company . The Bill has been drafted to allow the FC to be rooted in Cayman Islands company law, but function like a civil law foundation.

