European banks bag US$27 billion profit in tax havens in 2015

Oxfam reveals that at least 628 million euros was reported by financial institutions in locations where they have no staff Europe's largest banks routed 25 billion euros through tax havens in 2015, about a quarter of their profit, amid an international crackdown on corporate tax avoidance, according to a report by Oxfam International. The report, 'Opening the Vaults,' suggests the discrepancy may have arisen because some banks are using tax havens to avoid paying their fair share of tax, to facilitate tax dodging for their clients, or to circumvent regulations and legal requirements.

