Dubai's Arqaam Capital launches global hedge fund in rare move
Dubai-based investment bank Arqaam Capital is launching a globally focused hedge fund, it said on Monday, becoming one of only a handful of local firms to offer such a product. Although Dubai has been growing rapidly as a banking centre, the local fund management industry has largely confined itself to traditional equity and fixed income funds which focus on the Middle East region.
