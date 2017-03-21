Dolphin Cove to pump US$3.5m into St ...

Dolphin Cove to pump US$3.5m into St Lucia marine park

Read more: The Gleaner

A trainer takes a dolphin through its paces at the flagship marine park owned by Dolphin Cove Limited in Ocho Rios. Dolphin Cove plans to pump another US$3.5 million into setting up its marine parks in St Lucia, its largest investment in nearly four years, which follows a change of ownership of the marine park.

