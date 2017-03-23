Cayman Islands: CRS notification and reporting deadlines extended
On 3 March 2017 the Cayman Islands Department for International Tax Cooperation announced that the 2017 deadlines for notification and reporting obligations under the Common Reporting Standard regulations will be extended by two months. Cayman Financial Institutions will now have until 30 June 2017 to register with the Cayman Islands Tax Information Authority on the Cayman Automatic Exchange of Information online portal without the TIA considering compliance measures or penalties.
