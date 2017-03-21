Byles to become chairman of Sagicor after Zacca steps in as CEO

Sagicor Group Jamaica, under new executive leadership, will look to expand within the Spanish-speaking Caribbean while seeking out a wider clientele in Jamaica on expectations of future economic growth. President and CEO Richard Byles will demit office April 30 after 13 years in that position, while Christopher Zacca will assume that role on May 1. A month later, on June 1, R. Danny Williams will retire as chairman but remain a director of the group, at which time Byles will become chairman.

