Byles to become chairman of Sagicor after Zacca steps in as CEO
Sagicor Group Jamaica, under new executive leadership, will look to expand within the Spanish-speaking Caribbean while seeking out a wider clientele in Jamaica on expectations of future economic growth. President and CEO Richard Byles will demit office April 30 after 13 years in that position, while Christopher Zacca will assume that role on May 1. A month later, on June 1, R. Danny Williams will retire as chairman but remain a director of the group, at which time Byles will become chairman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC