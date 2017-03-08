Barbadian Author Launches Book on Migration to Cuba in Cayman Islands

Barbados Honorary Consul in the Cayman Islands, Mrs. Juliette Gooding-Michelin, GCM , hosted a launch of the book Tell My Mother I Gone to Cuba: Stories of Early Twentieth-Century Migration from Barbados . Written by Barbadian author, Dr. Sharon Marshall, it chronicles the migration of Barbadians and other British West Indians to Cuba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bajan Reporter.