Barbadian Author Launches Book on Mig...

Barbadian Author Launches Book on Migration to Cuba in Cayman Islands

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: Bajan Reporter

Barbados Honorary Consul in the Cayman Islands, Mrs. Juliette Gooding-Michelin, GCM , hosted a launch of the book Tell My Mother I Gone to Cuba: Stories of Early Twentieth-Century Migration from Barbados . Written by Barbadian author, Dr. Sharon Marshall, it chronicles the migration of Barbadians and other British West Indians to Cuba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bajan Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,944 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC