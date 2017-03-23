Alex Brummer: Thames Water test for O...

Alex Brummer: Thames Water test for Osborne the editor

After the China Investment Corporation bought an 8.7 per cent stake in Thames Water in 2012 the then chancellor George Osborne greeted the investment as a great triumph for British economic diplomacy. Earlier this week Thames Water was fined a record A 20million for dumping 1.4billion litres of raw sewage showing scant regard for users of the river, fish life and the ecosystem.

Chicago, IL

