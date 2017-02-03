US visitors to the Cayman Islands to ...

US visitors to the Cayman Islands to pre-clear, China gets visa-free entry

Next Story
Read more: Caribbean News Now!

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands -- The Cayman Islands premier has announced some immigration changes that will impact travellers to Cayman and Caymanian travellers. Speaking at the Cayman Economic Outlook conference on Thursday, Premier Alden McLaughlin said his government was close to finalising an agreement for immigration pre-clearance at Miami International Airport for eligible passengers coming to Cayman.

Chicago, IL

