Trump's Commerce Pick To Keep Million...

Trump's Commerce Pick To Keep Millions In Chinese Gov-Backed Investments

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Daily Caller

President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, Jr., reportedly plans to keep millions of dollars in investments tied to private offshore companies and the Chinese government. Ross, a 79-year-old billionaire, is Trump's choice for Commerce Secretary and active manager of the private-equity firm W.L. Ross & Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,023 • Total comments across all topics: 278,965,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC