Trump's Commerce Pick To Keep Millions In Chinese Gov-Backed Investments
President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, Jr., reportedly plans to keep millions of dollars in investments tied to private offshore companies and the Chinese government. Ross, a 79-year-old billionaire, is Trump's choice for Commerce Secretary and active manager of the private-equity firm W.L. Ross & Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC